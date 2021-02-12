Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Suns

The Spurs are riding a four-game winning streak heading into tonight's game against the Suns.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (8-13) will visit the Phoenix Suns (19-4) Monday night as the Spurs will look to build on their four-game winning streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, Derrick White scored 25 points, Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio as they helped the team beat the Warriors on the road, 112-107.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs are first in the NBA in field goals made at 43.1 per game.

2. The Spurs are last in the league in three-pointers made per game at 9.9.

3. The Suns have won three-straight over San Antonio, but have dropped the last two versus the Spurs in Phoenix.

4. The Spurs have won 10 of the last 11 season series against Phoenix, including three sweeps.

5. The Spurs are 0-6 on the road when trailing after the first period.