Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Suns

Can the Spurs stop the red-hot Suns?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (4-11) will host the Phoenix Suns (13-3) Monday night as the Spurs will look to snap their four-game losing streak and end the Suns' 12-game winning streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 12 rebounds to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-90 on Thursday night.

Devin Vassell scored 18 points for San Antonio, and Larry Walker IV and Keldon Johnson each had 12.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs are 0-8 when trailing after the third period.

2. The Spurs 2-0 this season when Johnson records 10-plus rebounds.

3. Spurs' Murray has scored in double-figures in 14 out of 15 games this season.

4. The Spurs are eighth in deflections in the NBA at 15.7 per game.

5. The Spurs are getting to the rim. The Spurs are fourth in the NBA at drives at 53.0 per game.