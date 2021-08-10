Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Mavericks

It's a Texas sized tussle tonight in Dallas.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (1-3) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (2-1) tonight as the team will look to snap a three-game losing streak.

In their previous game versus the Lakers, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook led the Lakers to a 125-121 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs with LeBron James sidelined. Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds, and Westbrook had added 33 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Spurs, Dejounte Murray had 21 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds for his fifth career triple-double. Jakob Poeltl added 27 points and 14 rebounds for San Antonio.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. Sixteen of the last 20 meetings between Dallas and San Antonio have been decided by seven-or-fewer points.

2. A huge problem. Mavs' Luka Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game in 10 career games against the Spurs. His 28.5 points per game against San Antonio is tied for his fifth-highest scoring average against any franchise.

3. The need for speed. The Spurs are first in average speed on offense at 4.98 and in overall average speed at 4.42 in the NBA.

4. Sharing is caring. The Spurs average the most assists in the NBA, handing out 29.5 per game.

5. Defend the three! The Mavericks have made 5-plus 3-pointers in an NBA-record 414 consecutive games.