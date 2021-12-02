Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Blazers

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-13) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (11-11) tonight as the Spurs will look to build on their two-game winning streak.
In the Spurs' previous game, Derrick White had 24 points and five assists as San Antonio Spurs beat the Washington Wizards 116-99 for their first winning streak of the season.
Dejounte Murray had 22 points for San Antonio.
Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:
1. The Spurs are on a four-game road losing streak.
2. Sharing the ball. The Spurs have three-consecutive games with more assists than their opponent.
3. The Blazers have won 10-straight games at home and will be without guard Damian Lillard due to injury.
5. Keep an eye on the end of the third on the road. The Spurs are 2-0 on the road this season when heading into the final frame.
