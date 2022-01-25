Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Rockets

The Spurs are on a two-game losing streak.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (17-30) will visit the Houston Rockets (14-33) Tuesday night in their first game of a back-to-back set.

San Antonio is 0-1 against Houston this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs picked up another loss on the season losing 115-109 to the Sixers in San Antonio.

"Can't spot teams a quarter in the NBA and come back when you are in the situation we're in. You make it very difficult when you spot somebody a quarter and we did it again," Gregg Popovich said after the loss to the Sixers.

Jakob Poeltl led the team with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Dejounte Murray had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 17 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have lost three-straight road games.

2. The Spurs have won four of the past seven games versus Houston.

3. Rockets' Christian Wood has recorded 14-plus rebounds in each of the past three games.

4. The Rockets are 11-6 in games in which they lead by 10-plus points this

season.

5. Houston is 7-3 in games decided by five or fewer points this season.