Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Wizards

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) visit the Washington Wizards (32-41) tonight on the third game of their four-game road trip. The Spurs are on a two-game losing skid.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 130-94 road loss to the Bucks.

Devin Vassell had 16 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Sandro Mamukelashvili added 12 points. Keita Bates-Diop finished with 14 points and three rebounds while Jeremy Sochan had 13 points in the loss.

San Antonio was without Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Doug McDermott, Devonte Graham, and Romeo Langford due to injuries.

"Aside from all their [Bucks] talent and experience, they just do everything the right way every single time down," Keita Bates-Diop said. "That's a championship basketball team. You got to learn against teams like that they've been through it with veteran guys."

San Antonio ends the regular-season series with the Bucks at 1-1.

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Washington



Sochan, Langford, Bassey, Birch - out



Zach Collins, Devin Vassell - questionable



Devonte Graham, Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones - probable #nba #porvida #NBATwitter — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 23, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their Classic Ed. jerseys tonight v Wizards #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/04Hs8Y6eRm — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 24, 2023

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Wizards are on a four-game losing skid including two-straight losses at home.

2. The Wizards are 14-2 at home when leading after the third period.

3. The Wizards are 3-9 in the month of March.

4. The Spurs have been out-rebounded by their opponents in three-straight games.

5. The Spurs are averaging 101.3 points per game in their last three games.

