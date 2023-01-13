Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Warriors

The Spurs host the Warriors at the Alamodome for a historic night.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-29) will face the Golden State Warriors (20-21) tonight in San Antonio for the team's historic return to the Alamodome.

The game will be in front of an NBA-record crowd and the first time the Spurs have played at the Alamodome since 2002. The Spurs opened up the Alamodome versus the Warriors in 1993.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 135-129 road loss versus the Grizzlies.

Keldon Johnson had 24 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 22 points. Josh Richardson finished with 12 points and one rebound while Jakob Poeltl recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Memphis exploded for 44 points in the second quarter and held on to the lead for the remainder of the contest. The Grizzlies would lead 76-62 at halftime, tying their highest-scoring single half of the season.

"They never quit. It's a tribute to their character. You can't coach that," Gregg Popovich said. "Sure, we're making mistakes and we need to develop habits and that's what we try to do. They never quit and I was really proud of them."

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys today.

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-WARRIORS

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Warriors are on a three-game losing skid including two-straight losses on the road.

2. The Warriors are 0-13 on the road when trailing after the third period.

3. The Warriors are 1-3 in January and are shooting a season-low 43 percent from the field through four games played.

4. The Spurs have lost three straight to the Warriors in San Antonio.

5. In three-consecutive games, the Spurs own a lower three-point percentage than their opponent.