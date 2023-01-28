Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Suns

Can the Spurs stop their four-game losing streak?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-35) will face the Phoenix Suns (25-25) tonight at the AT&T Center. The Spurs are riding a four-game losing skid.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 138-100 loss versus the Clippers.

Keldon Johnson had 19 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Isaiah Roby added 14 points. Keita Bates-Diop finished with 13 points and six rebounds while Doug McDermott recorded 11 points in the loss.

San Antonio was without Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford, and Josh Richardson due to injuries.

“They [Clippers] have a lot of talented players. They got guys that can shoot threes and defend, and they can go small, they can go big," Zach Collins said. "They have the ability to do both, so that’s a tough thing and they started hitting shots and we couldn’t contain that run that they went on in the first half and in that third quarter. Again, it just opened up and we just couldn’t recover.”

INJURY REPORT

WHERE TO WATCH

The Spurs-Suns game will be broadcasted on KENS 5

THE UNIFORMS

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Suns are on a three-game road losing streak.

2. The Suns are averaging 105.6 points per game in the month of January.

3. The Spurs have lost six-straight games against the Suns.

4. The Spurs are 1-7 on the second game of a back-to-back.

5. The Spurs have four-consecutive games with fewer three-pointers made than their opponent.