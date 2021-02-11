Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Mavericks

Can the Spurs even up the season-series against Dallas?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (2-5) will host the Dallas Mavericks (4-3) tonight as the team will look to shake off a terrible performance versus the Pacers.

In their previous game, Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points and Myles Turner added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers past San Antonio, 131-118.

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 16 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs are 0-1 against Dallas this season. Dallas has taken six of the last eight meetings.

2. In their five losses this season, the Spurs have turned the ball over 16.4 times.

3. Make the three! The Spurs have three straight games of making fewer threes than their opponent.

4. Defend home! The Spurs have lost two straight games at home.

5. Be wary of the third! The Spurs are 0-3 overall this season when trailing after the third period.