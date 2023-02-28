Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Jazz

Can the Spurs end the Rodeo Trip with a win?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-47) will conclude their 2023 Rodeo Trip and face the Utah Jazz (31-31) tonight. San Antonio is riding a 16-game losing streak. Their longest in franchise history.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a road loss versus the Jazz, 118-102.

Jeremy Sochan had 22 points and two assists to lead the team while Zach Collins added 15 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 18 points and seven rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 11 points in the loss.

The Spurs were without Devin Vassell, Isaiah Roby, Romeo Langford, and Tre Jones due to injuries.

Utah outscored San Antonio, 66-37 in the second half en route to the win.

"We talk about 48 minutes all the time. We're obviously not a 48-minute team. We got outscored 16 in the third quarter. I think in nine minutes they [Utah] were in the bonus. All that discipline goes to hell. Not mature enough to understand that you got to keep it up," Gregg Popovich said. "It's a game of consistency, execution, and keeping your competitiveness up. We just don't have it for 48. I think I can finally say that at this point of the season."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v jazz



Birch, Langford, Roby, Vassell - out



Champagnie - out ( g league)



Tre Jones - questionable #porvida #nba #gospursgo — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 28, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Icon Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their Icon Ed. jerseys tonight v Jazz ... #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/GezON90AWJ — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 28, 2023

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Jazz have outrebounded their opponents in four-straight games.

2. The Jazz have turned the ball over more times than their opponents in six-straight games.

3. The Jazz are averaging 116.3 points per game in their last three games.

4. The Spurs have lost 18 straight games on the road.

5. The Spurs are averaging 109.3 points per game in their last three games.