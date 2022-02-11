Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Raptors

The Spurs are on a two-game winning streak.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (5-2) will look to get their third-straight win tonight as they will host the Toronto Raptors (4-3) tonight at the AT&T Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 107-98 win against the Timberwolves.

Keldon Johnson had 25 points and six rebounds to lead the team while Doug McDermott added 23 points off the bench. Tre Jones finished with 10 points, and Keita Bates-Diop recorded 18 points.

"They're young enough. They don't know any better. They just keep playing hard. They love playing with each other," Gregg Popovich said. "They're pretty much obeying the 'basketball gods' doing all the simple things that just win games."

Popovich on team winning, turnovers, obeying the basketball gods, team development, Wesley injury update, the rookies, Langford being a solid defender, thoughts on Sochan and more #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/QYqApgLZo4 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 31, 2022

SPURS, RAPTORS INJURY REPORT

Spurs' Josh Richardson will return to action tonight versus Toronto.

For the Raptors, Fred VanVleet (back) and Otto Porter Jr. (personal reasons) are questionable.

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Icon Edition jerseys.

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs have lost three-straight games versus the Raptors.

2. The Spurs are averaging 14.3 three-point field goals for the highest single-season average in team history.

3. The Raptors are 10th in Defensive Rating at 110.5.

4. The Raptors are first in low turnovers per game at 11.3 per game.

5. The Raptors are first in steals per game in the NBA at 10.0 per game.