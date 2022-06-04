Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Timberwolves

The Spurs are 0-2 against the Timberwolves this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (34-45) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-35) tonight as the Spurs will look to sharpen up ahead of their Play-In game versus the Pelicans.

The Spurs are 0-2 against the Wolves this season and this will be the final meeting between the teams this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs beat the Nuggets, 116-97.

Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each had 20 points to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 18 points in the win. San Antonio was without All-Star guard Dejounte Murray who is dealing with an illness.

"It was our goal, my personal goal, at the beginning of the season to make the Play-In. It's looking really good. I'm proud of that achievement," Jakob Poeltl said. "I don't think we're satisfied yet. We want to take those opportunities and win those games and make it to the playoffs."

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Wolves have four-consecutive games with more steals than their opponent.

2. The Spurs have lost two-straight games on the road versus Minnesota.

3. The Wolves have connected on 14-plus three-point shots in their last three games.

4. The Spurs have won five-straight road games.

5. The Spurs have help their opponent to under 100 points in the last two games.