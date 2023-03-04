Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Suns

Can the Spurs get a second-straight win tonight versus the Suns?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (20-58) visit the Phoenix Suns (43-35) tonight. The Spurs are 0-2 versus the Suns this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 142-134 road win versus the Kings in overtime.

Doug McDermott had 30 points and two rebounds while Zach Collins added 16 points and six rebounds. Julian Champagnie finished with 26 points (career-high) and six rebounds while Tre Jones had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in the win. It was his first career triple-double.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford, and Keldon Johnson due to injuries.

"I think it's the defensive end, really. That's the main thing for us. We came out in overtime and they scored right away but then we were able to string a few stops together," guard Tre Jones said. "We were able to get some stops in the middle of it all and that really helped us."

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-SUNS

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Suns



Bassey, Birch - out



Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell - out



Keldon Johnson, Romeo Langford - doubtful



Zach Collins - questionable #nba #porvida #NBATwitter — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 4, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their classic Ed. jerseys tonight v Suns ... #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/M1O8WHDxqy — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 4, 2023

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have lost seven-straight games to the Suns.

2. The Spurs average 27.0 assists per game good for the fifth-most in the NBA.

3. The Spurs are 1-27 on the road when trailing at halftime.

4. The Suns are on a five-game winning streak.

5. The Suns are 20-1 at home when leading at halftime.