Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Suns

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (20-58) visit the Phoenix Suns (43-35) tonight. The Spurs are 0-2 versus the Suns this season.
GAME REWIND
The Spurs are coming off a 142-134 road win versus the Kings in overtime.
Doug McDermott had 30 points and two rebounds while Zach Collins added 16 points and six rebounds. Julian Champagnie finished with 26 points (career-high) and six rebounds while Tre Jones had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in the win. It was his first career triple-double.
San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford, and Keldon Johnson due to injuries.
"I think it's the defensive end, really. That's the main thing for us. We came out in overtime and they scored right away but then we were able to string a few stops together," guard Tre Jones said. "We were able to get some stops in the middle of it all and that really helped us."
LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-SUNS
INJURY REPORT
THE UNIFORMS
The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. The Spurs have lost seven-straight games to the Suns.
2. The Spurs average 27.0 assists per game good for the fifth-most in the NBA.
3. The Spurs are 1-27 on the road when trailing at halftime.
4. The Suns are on a five-game winning streak.
5. The Suns are 20-1 at home when leading at halftime.
Stay here at KENS 5 throughout the season for complete Spurs coverage.
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5