Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Rockets

This is the first regular season meeting between the two Texas teams.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (15-25) will return home following their seven-game road trip to host the Houston Rockets (11-31) tonight. This is the Spurs and Rockets first meeting this regular season.

In addition, the Spurs will be without several key players due to NBA COVID protocols.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team was unable to end their long road trip with a win, losing to the Knicks, 111-96, at Madison Square Garden.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 24 points off 11-19. Lonnie Walker IV finished with 15 points and Jakob Poeltl ended the night with 12 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Rockets are 2-14 overall when trailing after the third period this season.

2. In their 31 losses, the Rockets have given up 116.4 points per game to their opponents.

3. The Rockets average 17.0 turnovers per game.

4. The Spurs are averaging 105.7 points per game and are shooting 31% from the three-point line through six games played in January.

5. The Spurs have won two-straight games against Houston and are 3-6 at home against West teams.