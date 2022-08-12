Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Rockets

“I thought that in the second period we came out and were competitive. In that period in general, we had a hard time getting stops. Mostly, their ability to get inside the paint. We rotate, and they get drop-off pass, after drop-off pass, after drop-off pass to their big guys," Brown said. "But, when you go backward and look at what happened. When you get beat on the first line of our defense, we had to rotate, and we didn’t have the second piece of the puzzle of one more rotation.”