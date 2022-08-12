Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Rockets

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-18) will look to snap their 11-game losing skid today as they host the Houston Rockets (7-17).
GAME REWIND
The Spurs are coming off a 133-95 home loss versus the Suns.
Keldon Johnson had 27 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 14 points. Tre Jones finished with 10 points and three assists while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 12 points.
Gregg Popovich did not coach and Brett Brown filled in as head coach.
“I thought that in the second period we came out and were competitive. In that period in general, we had a hard time getting stops. Mostly, their ability to get inside the paint. We rotate, and they get drop-off pass, after drop-off pass, after drop-off pass to their big guys," Brown said. "But, when you go backward and look at what happened. When you get beat on the first line of our defense, we had to rotate, and we didn’t have the second piece of the puzzle of one more rotation.”
PRACTICE REPORT
Zach Collins talks about a "chippy" practice ahead of today's game versus Houston.
LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-ROCKETS
INJURY REPORT
THE UNIFORMS
The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys tonight.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:
1. The Spurs have eight-consecutive games with a lower three-point percentage than their opponent.
2. The Spurs have been outrebounded in three-straight games.
3. In two December games, the Spurs are averaging 97.0 points per game.
4. The Rockets have outrebounded their opponents in three-straight games.
5. The Rockets are 1-10 on the road when trailing after the third period.
