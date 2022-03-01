Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Raptors

Spurs and Raptors meet for the first time this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-21) will visit the Toronto Raptors (16-17) tonight as the Spurs continue their long 7-game road trip. The Spurs and Raptors will meet for the first time this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team lost their third-straight game losing to Detroit, 116-115, in overtime on the road.

Bryn Forbes led the team with a season-high 27 points, and Derrick White finished with 18 points and a career-high 14 assists. Jakob Poeltl had 12 rebounds.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. Raptors' Fred VanVleet is one of just six players in the NBA averaging 20-plus points, 6-plus assists, and 5-plus rebounds this season.

2. Toronto has outrebounded their opponents in three-straight games.

3. Toronto is 0-5 at home when trailing after the first period.

4. The Spurs are 6-6 versus East teams this season and 2-2 versus East teams on the road.

5. The Spurs are 7-0 on the road when leading after the third period.