Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pelicans

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (29-44) will visit the New Orleans Pelicans (31-42) tonight as the Spurs continue their 4-game road trip and seek a measure of revenge. In the Spurs recent match against the Pelicans, San Antonio was trounced, 124-91, at home.
The Spurs are 2-1 against the Pelicans this season and tonight's game is pivotal for the Spurs' chase for a spot in the NBA Play-In tournament.
In their previous game, the Spurs defeated the Blazers, 133-96.
Dejounte Murray had 28 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 26 points in the win. San Antonio also connected on 19 three-pointers.
"Wins are tough in the NBA. You take them any way you can get them but this obviously wasn't a fair fight. They got a lot of guys out. The good part for us was that we still played good basketball," said Gregg Popovich.
Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:
1. The Pelicans have out-rebounded their opponents in 7-straight games.
2. The Pelicans are 1-20 at home when trailing after the third period.
3. The Pelicans are averaging 118.9 points per game in March. Their highest scoring average this season.
4. The Spurs have won 2-straight road games.
5. The Spurs have connected on 15-plus three-pointers in 2-straight games.
