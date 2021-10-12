Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pelicans

This is the first regular season meeting between the Spurs and Pelicans.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (9-16) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-20) tonight as the teams will face off for the first time this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team picked up another loss on the season, losing to the Nuggets at home Saturday night, 127-112.

Lonnie Walker IV led the team with 16 points, Devin Vassell added 15 points and Bryn Forbes finished with 14 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs are 0-2 on the second game of a back-to-back.

2. The third-period woes. The Spurs are 0-13 this season when trailing after the third.

3. The Spurs have won four-straight games over the Pelicans in San Antonio.

4. New Orleans ranks 4th in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game at 12.4.

5. Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas is ranked second in the NBA in total rebounds (334) and ranks third in the NBA in total offensive rebounds with 96. He also is tied for fourth in the NBA in rebounds per game (11.9).