Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pelicans

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (19-52) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) tonight to start a four-game road trip.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a home win versus the Hawks, 126-118. San Antonio erased a Hawks' 24-point lead for the win and spoiled the return of ex-Spurs guard, Dejounte Murray.

Keldon Johnson had 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 29 points. Zach Collins finished with 19 points and eight rebounds while Tre Jones had 11 points in the loss.

"It feels good. We're all happy. We didn't want to go out like the other night. So to bounce back and get this win is huge for us. We didn't play good physicality in the first half but in the second half, we picked it up and you see the results," Blake Wesley said.

"Everybody played big today. We just kept the faith that we knew we were going to come back and that's just what we did," Devin Vassell said. "At the end of the day, we are a young team and we got to feed off each other and that's what we did."

INJURY REPORT

Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell - out



Tre Jones - doubtful



Devonte Graham - questionable



THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Pelicans have recorded more blocks in seven-consecutive games.

2. The Pelicans have recorded fewer turnovers than their opponents in four-straight games.

3. The Pelicans are 22-17 versus teams with below-.500 records this season.

4. The Spurs have recorded more assists than their opponents in four-straight games.

5. The Spurs are averaging 117.1 points per game through nine games played in March.