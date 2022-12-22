Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pelicans

Spurs and Pelicans meet again but can the Spurs pick up the road win?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (10-20) will face the New Orleans Pelicans (18-12) tonight on the road.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 125-105 win versus the Houston Rockets.

Devin Vassell had 26 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 13 points. Doug McDermott finished with 16 points and two assists while Zach Collins recorded 10 points off the bench.

In total, the Spurs had seven players score in double-figures against Houston. The last time the Spurs had at least five bench players score 10-plus points was versus Denver on Dec. 2021.

"We held them to 43 points instead of 60 [points]," Gregg Popovich said. "It was all about the defense and the boards. They did a great job in the second half and that's what got us the win. We had about six or seven guys play well at both ends of the court."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Pelicans

Barlow, Bassey, Wesley out (g league)

K. Johnson doubtful (hamstring)

K. Johnson doubtful (hamstring)

Langford, Poeltl probable

Pelicans IR v Spurs



Z. Williamson - out

B. Ingram - out



L. Nance Jr. - questionable

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-PELICANS

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

The Spurs will be in their Classic Ed jerseys tonight v Pelicans...

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs are on a two-game winning streak on the road.

2. The Spurs have turned the ball over more times than their opponent in the last two games.

3. The Spurs are averaging 111.2 points per game in 13 road games this season.

4. The Pelicans are on a four-game losing streak.

5. The Pelicans are 10-0 at home when leading after the third period.