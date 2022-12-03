Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pacers

Can the Spurs avoid the regular season sweep against the Pacers?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (26-41) will host the Indiana Pacers (22-45) for their final meeting of the regular season.

San Antonio is 0-1 versus the Pacers this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs beat the Jazz, 104-102.

Dejounte Murray led the team in scoring with 27 points. Jakob Poelt had 15 points while Zach Collins added five rebounds and 15 points in the win.

Head coach Gregg Popovich also made NBA history by becoming the all-time winningest coach with 1,336 wins.

“It’s obvious what happened, but it’s just a testament to a whole lot of people. Something like this does not belong to one individual. Basketball is a team sport, and you preach to your players that they have to do it together, and that’s certainly been the case in my life," Popovich said.

"All the wonderful players, coaches, and staff that I’ve been blessed with, the support of this wonderful city. The fans support us no matter what," he said. "All of us share in this record. It’s not mine, it’s ours, here in the city, because of all the people I just mentioned. That’s the joy of it."

The all-time winningest coach in NBA history.



Congrats on No. 1336, Coach Pop! pic.twitter.com/RbuZxrkEWp — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 12, 2022

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Pacers are on a three-game losing skid.

2. The Pacers have lost two-straight road games.

3. The Pacers are 3-21 on the road when trailing after the third.

4. The Spurs have lost four-straight games to the Pacers at home.

5. The Spurs are 10-19 against East teams this season and 16-13 against teams below .500.