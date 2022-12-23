Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Magic

Can the Spurs pick up a win in Orlando?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (10-21) will face the Orlando Magic (12-21) Friday night on the road.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 126-117 road loss versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jeremy Sochan had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 19 points. Devin Vassell finished with 10 points and five assists while Stanley Johnson recorded 12 points off the bench.

San Antonio’s reserves outscored New Orleans’ bench 50-36. Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scored a season-high 40 points in the win over the Spurs.

"We can't give away a quarter the way we did. We played them [Pelicans] pretty even after that first quarter but we do that too often where we're just following people around, we're not touching them, we're not physical, they do whatever they want and we just take it," Gregg Popovich said.

"I think we just have to be ready to play from the get-go," Sochan said. "It's tough when you get down by that much. It's hard to get back. We have to show resilience from the start."

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-MAGIC

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Magic are on a four-game home winning streak.

2. The Magic have recorded more steals than their opponents in three-straight games.

3. The Magic are 5-0 at home when leading after the third period.

4. The Spurs have allowed 120-plus points in two-straight games.

5. The Spurs are 1-4 in the second game of a back-to-back.