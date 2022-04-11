Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Nuggets

Can the Spurs snap their two-game losing streak tonight in Denver?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (5-4) will look to bounce back from a loss at home to the Clippers tonight as they'll host the Denver Nuggets (5-3) tonight. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 116-106 home loss against the Clippers.

Devin Vassell had a career-high 29 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 16 points. Tre Jones finished with 18 points, and Doug McDermott recorded 10 points.

"I was proud of our guys. I think we did a hell of a job. We're learning a lot of basketball," Gregg Popovich said. "For our guys to play that hard is wonderful. It's the key. They're making mistakes. They'll see them in film."

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys tonight.

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs and Nuggets will begin a home-home series with the Spurs in Denver tonight and Denver in San Antonio on Monday night.

2. The Spurs are 3-0 on the road when leading at halftime this season.

3. The Spurs are 3-0 on the road when they outshoot their opponent.

4. The Nuggets are shooting 42% from the three-point line through eight games this season. They are first in the league in this category.

5. The Nuggets are fifth in the NBA in fast break points at 17.1 points per game.