Game Story: Spurs and Nets tied at 32 after first quarter

Spurs and Nets meet for the first time this season.

SAN ANTONIO — Game Story

First Quarter

Lonnie Walker IV came out with an aggressive edge in the start, hitting a three and a mid-range jumper as he hunted for his shot. San Antonio went to Josh Primo a few times against Patty Mills, but the rookie struggled against the former Spur. Patty drained a triple along with Brooklyn's other stars, and the Nets took an 11-5 lead.

Lonnie scored the first dozen points for the Spurs

Lonnie went in full attack mode before catching the pass from Dejounte and finishing through a foul by KD at the rim. DJ found Lonnie for another three, then he drove into the paint through a foul and hit an absolutely impossible finish, giving the Spurs a 12-11 lead with all 12 points.

Dejounte dribbled into a three, got fouled, and gave the Spurs a 16-13 lead at the stripe. Murray drove in and kissed it off the glass through contact for an and 1.

Bryn Forbes drove and floated it home over KD, then Jock Landale drew defenders underneath and kicked to Forbes in the corner for three. San Antonio took a five-point advantage, but called time after a 6-0 Nets run.

Landale found Primo cutting past KD for a layup to tie things. Brooklyn got an and 1 on the other end, but then Primo tied it again with a triple over Durant. It was 32-32 after a quarter.

Second Quarter

Tyler Johnson forced a turnover, then Lonnie found Poeltl who found Devontae Cacok for easy transition points and the lead. Dejounte ran a bumpy, methodical pick and roll and found Poeltl for a hard jam.

The Spurs forced another turnover and Primo lost control in transition, but the ball found Dejounte and Dejounte found Cacok for a furious two-handed dunk.

Pregame

The San Antonio Spurs (15-23) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (24-12) today as the Spurs continue their long 7-game road trip. The Spurs and Nets will meet for the first time this season and it will be a reunion as Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge will face their old team.

In addition, the Spurs will be without several key players due to NBA COVID protocols.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team lost to the Sixers, 119-100.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 27 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 17 points and Lonnie Walker IV ended with 13 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game.

1. The Nets have won four-straight games at home and are 6-5 overall versus the West.

2. The Nets are 15-5 overall when leading at halftime this season.

3. Former Spur Patty Mills is currently averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 42% from the three-point line for the Nets.

4. The Spurs are 7-8 overall versus East teams this season and 3-4 versus East teams on the road.

5. The Spurs have lost three-straight games versus the Nets and are 8-0 on the road when leading after the third.