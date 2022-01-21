Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Nets

Welcome back, Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (17-28) will host the Brooklyn Nets (28-16) Friday night for their final meeting of the season. The Spurs are 0-1 versus the Nets this season.

The game will also mark the return of former Spurs players Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge to San Antonio.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team cruised to an easy win, beating the Thunder, 118-96, in San Antonio.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Doug McDermott had 20 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 13 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Nets are 11-1 on the road when leading after the first period.

2. Nets' Kyrie Irving is averaging 22.0 points per game in five games played this season.

3. The Nets are 5-2 on the road versus West teams and are averaging 114.8 points per game on the road.

4. The Spurs are averaging 108.7 points per game in their last three outings.

5. The Spurs are 7-16 versus above .500 teams this season.