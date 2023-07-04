Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Mavericks

The Spurs wrap up their 2022-23 season versus the Mavericks.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (21-60) wrap up their 2022-23 regular season with a visit to Dallas to take on the Mavericks (38-43) Sunday. San Antonio is 0-3 versus the Mavericks this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 151-131 loss versus the Timberwolves in Austin, Texas.

Tre Jones had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and 12 assists while Malaki Branham added 18 points and 10 assists. Julian Champagnie finished with 24 points and four rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop had 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the win. Blake Wesley had 14 points.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Devonte Graham, Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, Doug McDermott, and Jeremy Sochan due to injuries.

"It was great. Minnesota was really hot from three [point line]. They must have had close to 25 threes, I don't know," Gregg Popovich said. "The guys did well. Had 21 assists in the first half. Played physically. A lot of guys got minutes who normally don't get those minutes. A great learning situation for everybody. I thought we were physical, play hard, and had a good outing."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Mavericks



Bassey, Birch - out



Collins, Graham, Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell - out



THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Dallas is 5-4 all-time in season finales against San Antonio,

2. Dallas has taken three straight and six of the last seven matchups at American Airlines Center versus the Spurs.

3. Dallas is 10-2 at home when recording more assists than opponents.

4. Spurs' Tre Jones has recorded two triple-doubles in two of his last four games.

5. Spurs guard Champagnie has recorded 24 points in back-to-back games.