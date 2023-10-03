Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Magic

Can the Spurs pick up the home win over the Magic?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (17-50) host the Orlando Magic (28-40) tonight at the AT&T Center.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a home loss versus the Thunder, 102-90.

Zach Collins had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team while Devonte Graham added 20 points. Doug McDermott finished with 20 points and two rebounds while Charles Bassey recorded eight points in the loss.

The Spurs were without Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Tre Jones due to injuries.

"Not a great offensive show by either team except they got to the rim a lot more than we did especially at the start of the game," Gregg Popovich said. "We can't spot people. We're not built to spot people 10 points like we did in the first quarter. You spot them 10 [points] and then you turn it over 19 times and you're probably going to be in trouble."

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their Classic Ed. jerseys tonight v Magic ... #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/AYlVURW78S — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 14, 2023

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-MAGIC

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Magic have recorded more steals than their opponent in four-straight games.

2. The Magic are 2-18 on the road when trailing after the third period on the road.

3. In their last three games, the Magic are averaging 124.3 points per game.

4. The Spurs have turned the ball over more than their opponents in three straight games.

5. The Spurs are 10-15 versus East teams this season and averaging 112.6 points per game in those games.