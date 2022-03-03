Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Lakers

Will the Spurs snap their losing streak Monday night?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (24-40) are back home to host the Los Angeles Lakers (28-35) and look to snap their four-game losing skid.

San Antonio is 1-2 versus the Lakers this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs lost the Hornet, 123-117.

Keldon Johnson had a career-high in scoring with 33 points. Dejounte Murray had 25 points and 10 assists. Devin Vassell had 14 points and four rebounds.

"The end of quarters is still a learning situation for us. But playing as hard as they did on the road was great. We'll just continue to learn and become more solid," Gregg Popovich said.

Here are five things to watch for in Monday night's game:

1. The Lakers are 9-19 on the road this season.

2. The Lakers are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 99 points and under.

3. The Lakers are 19-17 versus teams with a below .500 record this season.

4. The Spurs have lost five-straight games to the Lakers at home.

5. The Spurs average 28.2 assists per game, for the most assists in the NBA.