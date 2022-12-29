Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks

The Spurs host the Knicks on Star Wars Night in San Antonio!

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-23) will face the New York Knicks (18-17) tonight at the AT&T Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 130-114 road loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Devin Vassell had 20 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 14 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 19 points and two assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 16 points in the win.

Head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected from the game in the first half and Brett Brown filled in for the remainder of the contest.

"We had an incredibly difficult time guarding their live-ball penetration," Brown said. "They [Thunder] did a great job. They're hard to guard. We needed to do better one-on-one defense, keeping the ball out of the paint and we didn't. Two, we let them off the hook at times with just unnecessary fouls."

B. Brown on loss to OKC, thoughts on Devin Vassell's development/tenacity, stepping in as coach for Spurs after Pop's ejection #porvida #nba #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/yFkM4F9umV — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 28, 2022

INJURY REPORT

Knicks IR v Spurs:



Jalen Brunson (questionable, sore right hip)



RJ Barrett (OUT, lacerated right index finger)



Obi Toppin (OUT, non-displaced fracture right fibula head) #porvida #nba #NewYorkForever — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 28, 2022

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Statement Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their Statement Ed. jerseys tonight v Knicks ... #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/KvvFAGbgKc — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 29, 2022

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Knicks have lost four-straight games entering tonight's game versus the Spurs.

2. The Knicks have out-rebounded their opponents in three-straight games.

3. The Spurs have lost three-straight games to the Knicks.

4. The Spurs have made fewer three-point shots than their opponents in four-straight games.

5. Spurs' Keldon Johnson has gone 4/15 from the three-point line in his last three games.