Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Kings

Can the Spurs make it a 2-0 start on this road trip?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-17) will visit the Sacramento Kings (12-18) tonight. The Spurs are 1-0 versus the Kings this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team got back on the winning track after going into Utah and getting the 128-126 win over the Jazz. The Spurs also ended Utah's 8-game winning streak.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 24 off 10/13 shooting, Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points and Derrick White finished with 22 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Kings are 10-3 when leading after the third period this season.

2. The Kings are 6-9 at home this season averaging 108.7 points per game.

3. The Spurs have won 3-straight over the Kings.

4. The Spurs are 2-1 in their last three games and averaging 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks.

5. The Spurs are 6-12 versus West teams this season and are averaging 109.3 points per game versus the West.