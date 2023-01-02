Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Kings

Can the Spurs end their six-game losing skid?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-37) will face the Sacramento Kings (28-21) tonight at the AT&T Center. The Spurs are riding a six-game losing skid.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 127-106 loss versus the Wizards.

Keldon Johnson had 26 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 17 points. Zach Collins finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Stanley Johnson recorded 10 points in the loss.

The Wizards snapped a 22-game losing streak in San Antonio.

“They’re doing what they can. It’s one of those games. We had more fast break points, we had more second-chance points, we had fewer turnovers, we had more points in the paint, but shot 20 something [percent] from three and they shot 50 [percent] or something like that. Game over. The new NBA," head coach Gregg Popovich said.

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Kings



Barlow, Bassey - out g league

Vassell - out



Langford - questionable

Richardson - probable #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/8uOZ9BUpUQ — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 1, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their Classic Ed. jerseys tonight v Kings #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/xjIkUEuCTv — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 1, 2023

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-KINGS

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have 12 consecutive games with a lower field-goal percentage than their opponent.

2. The Spurs are 1-15 at home when trailing after the first period.

3. The Spurs are allowing 32.0 points per game in the first period to their opponents.

4. The Kings are 7-1 on the road when leading after the third period.

5. The Kings are 16-7 versus teams with a below .500 record this season.