Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Kings

The Spurs are back home!

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (24-38) return home after their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip as they host the Sacramento Kings (23-41).

San Antonio is 1-1 versus Sacramento this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs lost the Grizzlies, 118-105, on the road.

Lonnie Walker IV led the team with 22 points. Dejounte Murray had 21 points and was ejected from the game in the fourth period after tossing the ball at a ref. Jakob Poeltl had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Memphis' Ja Morant scored a career-high 52 points in the win over the Spurs.

"Ja Morant just kind of happened. He's a hell of a player, obviously, but there's no excuse we got to be locked on more on the defensive end of the floor. That's all Pop [Popovich] and the staff talked about all day. Transition and rebounding and I think they [Memphis] got all their points in transition in the first quarter," said Doug McDermott," Doug McDermott said.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have won two straight at home versus the Kings.

2. The Spurs are first in the NBA in assists per game at 28.2 per game. The Kings are 20th in the NBA in assists per game at 20.5.

3. The Spurs are 6-10 at home versus the West and are 11-18 overall at home against West teams.

4. Despite being 13 games under .500, the Spurs have only been outscored by their opponents by five on the season as a whole.

5. The Spurs are forcing 14.0 turnovers per game, including 7.6 steals for 9th in the NBA.