Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Kings

Can the Spurs halt their losing streak versus the Kings?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) will face the Sacramento Kings (23-18) tonight in San Antonio looking to snap a four-game losing skid.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 144-113 loss in the Alamodome versus the Warriors.

Tre Jones had 21 points and five assists to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 17 points. Doug McDermott finished with 14 points and two rebounds while Jakob Poeltl recorded eight points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Golden State exploded for 40-plus points in the second and third quarters and led as much as 39 points over the Spurs.

"There's a reason why they [Warriors] are NBA champions," Gregg Popovich said. "They showed it. They're really good. Their experience, and their talent. Steve [Kerr] does such a great job with them. It's why they're so successful. That's why they've won championships. It was a great opportunity for our guys to learn."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Kings

Bassey, Barlow out ( g league)



Vassell out



THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Statement Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Kings have connected on more three-point shots than their opponent in four consecutive games.

2. The Kings have recorded fewer turnovers than their opponent in five consecutive games.

3. The Kings are 5-1 on the road when leading after the third period.

4. The Spurs are 0-12 at home when trailing after the third period.

5. The Spurs are averaging 115.6 points per game in the month of January.