Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Jazz

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (19-56) host the Utah Jazz (35-40) tonight at the AT&T Center. The game marks the final game in San Antonio for the 2022-23 season. The Spurs are on a four-game losing skid.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 137-93 road loss to the Celtics.

Zach Collins had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Sandro Mamukelashvili added 13 points. Malaki Branham finished with 15 points and three rebounds while Tre Jones had 11 points and four assists in the loss.

Boston outscored the Spurs 62-46 in points in the paint and recorded 10-plus blocks for the fourth time this year.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Zach Collins, Jeremy Sochan, and Romeo Langford due to injuries.

"Both teams, Milwaukee and Boston, have been together for a while too," Zach Collins said. "That's important. They got that chemistry. They [Boston] caught fire and we couldn't recover. I think we tried to get back into it. Maybe we did give in. We definitely got to watch the film. If you lose by 40 there's probably a lot of things that went wrong."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Utah



Bassey, Birch - out



Keldon Johnson - out (left foot management)

Jeremy Sochan - out (right knee soreness)

Bassey, Birch - out

Keldon Johnson - out (left foot management)

Jeremy Sochan - out (right knee soreness)

Devin Vassell - out (left knee management)

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys today.

The Spurs will be in their City Ed. jerseys tonight v Jazz

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have been out-rebounded by their opponent in five-straight games.

2. The Spurs are averaging 103.7 points per game in their last three outings.

3. The Spurs have recorded a lower field goal percentage than their opponent in four-straight games.

4. The Jazz are on a four-game losing skid.

5. The Jazz are 3-17 on the road when trailing at halftime.