Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Jazz

San Antonio is 1-1 versus the Jazz this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (25-41) will host the Utah Jazz (41-24) and hopefully get head coach Gregg Popovich the All-Time record for regular-season coaching wins.

In their previous game, the Spurs lost to the Raptors, 119-104.

Keldon Johnson led the team in scoring with 27 points. Dejounte Murray had 25 points and 12 assists while Jakob Poeltl added 12 rebounds and 11 points in the loss.

"I believe we tried but things happened. That's a long, talented team [Raptors]. They have been together. They all get to their spots. It is what it is. We lost," said Murray.

Here are five things to watch for in Friday night's game:

1. The Spurs have recorded more blocks than their opponent in four-straight games.

2. The Spurs have lost two straight games at home to the Jazz.

3. The Spurs are averaging 54.4 paint points good for second in the NBA.

4. The Jazz have outrebounded opposing teams in three-straight games.

5. Utah is 0-10 on the road when trailing after the third period.