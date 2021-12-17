Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Jazz

Utah is on an 8-game winning streak heading into the game against the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (10-17) will visit the Utah Jazz (20-7) Friday night as the teams will face off for the first time this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team got throttled by Gordan Hayward, and the Hornets losing 131-115.

Bryn Forbes led the team with a season-high 25 off 6/11 shooting, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and Derrick White finished with 18 points.

Hornets' Hayward had 41 points off 15/19 shooting from the field and Charlotte made 18/34 of their three-point shots.

Here are five things to watch for in Friday's game:

1. The Jazz have won eight-straight games heading into tonight's game.

2. The Jazz have made more threes than their opponent in nine-straight games.

3. The Jazz are averaging 124.5 points per game through six games played in December.

4. The Spurs made fewer three-pointers than their opponent in three games straight.

5. The Spurs are 0-5 on the road when trailing after the first period.