Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Hornets

Can the Spurs snap their losing skid tonight in Charlotte?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (24-39) are back on the road as they visit the Charlotte Hornets (31-33) and look to snap their three-game losing skid.

San Antonio is 0-1 versus Charlotte this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs lost the Kings, 115-112.

Lonnie Walker IV led the team with 30 points. Dejounte Murray had 29 points. Jakob Poeltl had 16 points and six rebounds.

"We weren't mentally ready to go and we can't play soft for half the game. That's the bottom line. There's really nothing else to say," Gregg Popovich said.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. Since joining the Hornets on Feb. 10, center Montrezl Harrell has had a great impact, averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in his eight appearances.

2. The Hornets are averaging a league-leading 21.1 fast break points per contest while playing at the third-highest pace, averaging 102.00 possessions per game.

3. The Hornets have forced 15-plus turnovers in 37 games this season.

4. The Spurs lost their last two road games.

5. The Spurs have handed out more assists than their opponent in three-straight games.