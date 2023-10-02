Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Hawks

Can the Spurs snap their 11-game losing skid against Atlanta?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-42) will face the Atlanta Hawks (28-28) tonight on the road for the fourth game of the annual Rodeo Road Trip. The Spurs will face former guard Dejounte Murray for the first time this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a double-overtime versus the Pistons in Detroit, 138-131.

Devonte Graham had 31 points and three assists to lead the team in his Spurs debut while Zach Collins added 29 points (career-high) before fouling out of the game. Malakai Branham finished with 27 points and five rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 15 points in the loss.

The Spurs shot 27 percent in the second overtime period.

Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Keldon Johnson, and Jeremy Sochan did not play due to injuries.

"Lots of positives. Considering everything, I thought they [Spurs] were great. A lineup that never saw each other before. A couple of guys that just got here. I couldn't ask for anything more," Gregg Popovich said. "It's a game of mistakes. A hell of an effort by a lot of guys."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Hawks



Bassey - out g league

Birch - out



Langford - out

McDermott - out

Vassell - out



Bassey - out g league

Birch - out

Langford - out

McDermott - out

Vassell - out

Sochan - questionable

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

The Spurs will be in their Classic Ed. jerseys tonight v Hawks

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Hawks have turned the ball over more than their opponents in three straight games.

2. The Hawks are 12-3 when leading after the third period at home.

3. Hawks' Murray is averaging 20.0 points per game through five games in February.

4. The Spurs are 1-8 in the second game of a back-to-back.

5. The Spurs have won two games in a row in Atlanta.