Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Grizzlies

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (24-37) will wrap up their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip Monday night as they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (42-20).

San Antonio is 0-2 versus Memphis this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs lost the Heat, 133-129.

Keita Bates-Diop led the team with 22 points. Devin Vassell had 22 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 22 points as well.

San Antonio was without Jakob Poelt, Dejounte Murray, and Keldon Johnson versus Miami.

"I couldn't be more proud of them. They were spectacular. We just kept on playing. That's the character of these guys that's probably the most special thing about them. A young group that keeps on playing," said Gregg Popovich.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have lost four straight games overall versus the Grizzlies.

2. The Spurs are averaging 107.5 points per game in two meetings against the Grizzlies this season.

3. Memphis is 23-6 since Christmas Day, the league’s second-best record over that span.

4. Memphis is 15-6 at home versus West teams.

5. Grizzlies' Ja Morant scored a career-high 42 points against the Bulls ahead of tonight's game versus the Spurs.