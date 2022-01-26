Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Can the Spurs even up the regular-season series versus Memphis?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (18-30) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (32-17) Wednesday night. The Spurs are 0-1 versus Memphis this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs cruised to an easy 134-104 road win over Houston.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 19 points and 10 assists. Jakob Poeltl had 18 points and nine rebounds and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 16 points.

"Played a good game throughout the 48 (minutes) and obviously that's the goal. I thought they did a fine job tonight," Gregg Popovich.

Here are five things to watch for in the game:

1. The Spurs have lost three-straight games to Memphis.

2. The Spurs are 4-5 on the second game of a back-to-back.

3. The Grizzlies have out-rebounded their opponents in two consecutive games.

4. The Grizzlies are 12-1 on the road when leading after the third period.

5. Memphis' Ja Morant is averaging 26.3 points per game, and 7.4 assists per game in 17 road games this season.