Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Grizzlies

The Spurs continue their homestand with a matchup versus the Grizzlies.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (18-51) host the Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) tonight at the AT&T Center. Both the Spurs and Grizzlies lost their previous matchup heading into tonight's contest and San Antonio has lost nine-straight games overall to the Grizzlies.

The Spurs are coming off an overtime home loss versus the Mavericks, 137-128.

Keldon Johnson had 27 points and eight rebounds to lead the team while Malaki Branham added 20 points. Romeo Langford finished with 17 points and four rebounds while Blake Wesley had 11 points in the loss.

San Antonio was without Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Charles Bassey, and Keita Bates-Diop due to injuries.

“They did a great job,” Gregg Popovich said following the loss to the Mavericks. “A lot of guys got minutes. Combinations were a little strange probably, but their competitiveness and execution here and there were great. Really proud of them. They deserve to enjoy their evening.”

Spurs IR v Memphis



Bassey, Birch, Champagnie - Out



Devonte Graham - out (left quad tendon soreness)



Romero Langford - out



Bates-Diop - questionable #porvida #nba #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/LVXKf1SMc9 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 16, 2023

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys today.

1. The Grizzlies have recorded more turnovers than their opponent in two consecutive games.

2. The Grizzlies are 2-17 on the road when trailing after the third period.

3. The Grizzlies are averaging 111.7 points per game in their last three games.

4. The Spurs are averaging 116.7 points per game in the last three games.

5. The Spurs are 9-26 against teams with above-.500 records this season.