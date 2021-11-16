Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Clippers

Can the Spurs get a win in Los Angeles?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (4-9) will visit the Los Angeles Clippers (8-5) Tuesday night as the team will look to snap their losing streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Spurs 114-106.

Dejounte Murray had a triple-double for the Spurs with 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Keldon Johnson scored 24 points.

Here are five things to watch for in the game:

1. Road woes. The Spurs are on a 2-game road losing streak.

2. The Spurs have turned the ball over more than their opponents in their last two games.

3. Be wary of the third period. The Spurs are 0-6 overall when trailing after the third period.

4. Watch the scoreboard going into the final frame. The Clippers are 5-0 at home when leading after the third period.

5. Dishing and winning. The Clippers are 4-0 this season when Paul George hands out four or more assists.