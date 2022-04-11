Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Clippers

The Spurs will look to rebound from a huge home loss to the Raptors.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (5-3) will look to bounce back from a huge loss at home to the Toronto Raptors tonight at the AT&T Center as they'll host the Los Angeles Clippers (4-4) tonight. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Spurs are coming off a 143-100 loss against the Raptors. The team was without Devin Vassell, Blake Wesley, and Keldon Johnson due to injuries.

Keita Bates-Diop had 17 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Malakai Branham added 13 points off the bench. Josh Richardson finished with 10 points, and Charles Bassey recorded nine points.

"That's a very good veteran team [Raptors]. That was a good test for us," Bates-Diop said. "That was probably the best team we've played all year. That was a good test for us."

Johnson and Vassell will return to action tonight versus the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard - Right Knee Injury Management



Robert Covington - Health and Safety Protocols



Moussa Diabate - G League - two-way



The Spurs will be in their Statement Edition jerseys.

1. The Spurs have won two-straight games versus the Clippers.

2. The Clippers come into tonight's game versus the Spurs on a two-game win streak.

3. The Spurs are averaging 112.0 points per game in their last three outings.

4. The Spurs bench is averaging 44.6 points per game this season.

5. The Clippers' Paul George leads the team in points per game (22.6), minutes played (34.6), assists per game (4.7), and steals per game (2.0).