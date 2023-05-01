Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Celtics

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-26) will face the Boston Celtics (27-12) tonight in San Antonio. The Spurs and Celtics will meet for the first time this season. It will also mark the return of former Spur Derrick White to San Antonio.
GAME REWIND
The Spurs are coming off a 121-109 home win versus the Detroit Pistons.
Tre Jones had 23 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Romeo Langford added 15 points starting in place of the injured Devin Vassell. Malakai Branham finished with 14 points and two rebounds while Jakob Poeltl recorded 11 points and 16 rebounds in the win.
Spurs' Keldon Johnson exited the game in the first half with a left hamstring injury and did not return to the game.
"Tre [Jones] just gives you everything on both ends. He's driving it to the hole. He's trying to make passes. He's playing D [defense]. He reminds me a lot of [former Spur] Cory Joseph in that way," coach Gregg Popovich said.
WELCOME BACK DERRICK WHITE
RECALL ALERT
The Spurs' have recalled Blake Wesley and he'll be available tonight versus Boston.
BOSTON REUNION
Spurs' Romeo Langford is looking forward to facing his former team.
THE UNIFORMS
The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys today.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. The Celtics are 11-0 on the road when leading after the third period.
2. The Celtics have made more free throws than their opponents in five-straight games.
3. The Celtics are 13-5 versus sub-.500 teams this season.
4. The Spurs are 1-6 on the second game of a back-to-back.
5. The Spurs have won two-straight games versus the Celtics.
