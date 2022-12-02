Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Bulls

Can the Spurs make it three road wins in a row?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (22-35) will continue their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip Monday night as they visit the Chicago Bulls (34-21). The Spurs are 2-1 on the Rodeo Trip and have won two straight games.

San Antonio is also 1-0 versus Chicago this season.

In their previous game, San Antonio beat the Pelicans, 124-114.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 31 points and 12 rebounds. Devin Vassell had 14 points and Keldon Johnson added 16 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. Bulls' DeMar DeRozan has scored 35-plus points while shooting .500 or better from the field in each of his last five games.

2. Bulls' Nikola Vucevic has recorded a Chicago team-leading 32 double-doubles and has double-doubles in 14 of his last 18 games.

3. Chicago has lost three straight games including one at home.

4. The Spurs have won three straight games over the Bulls.

5. Spurs' Murray has scored 30-plus points in two straight games.