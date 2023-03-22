Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Bucks

Can the Spurs get a road win tonight in Milwaukee?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (19-53) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) Wednesday night on the second game of their four-game road trip. San Antonio is 1-0 versus Milwaukee this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 119-84 road loss to the Pelicans Tuesday night.

Sandro Mamukelashvili tallied 20 points and 5 rebounds to lead the team while Devonte Graham added 15 points. Keita Bates-Diop finished with 12 points and 3 rebounds while Tre Jones scored 15 points in the loss.

San Antonio struggled early against New Orleans, scoring a season-low 16 points in the opening frame. The team was without Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Zach Collins due to injuries.

"It was going to be very difficult. We started out pretty well but as the game went along (Brandon) Ingram and CJ (McCollum) took over and they did a great job," head coach Gregg Popovich said. "I understand tonight we didn't have our best night. They played well. End of story."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Bucks



Bassey, Birch - out



Devonte Graham, Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Doug McDermott - out



Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan - questionable #nba #FearTheDeer #porvida #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/2AnLlxcLO1 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 22, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys for Wednesday's game.

Spurs will be in their Association Ed. jerseys tonight v Bucks ... #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/ounifjHsb2 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 22, 2023

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Bucks have out-blocked their opponents in nine straight games.

2. The Bucks have also recorded more turnovers than their opponents in nine straight games.

3. The Bucks are 20-2 at home when leading after the first period.

4. The Bucks are averaging 124.4 points per game through 10 games in March.

5. The Spurs are 1-11 in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

