Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Blazers

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (32-44) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (27-49) tonight as the Spurs will look to get back on the winning track and push into the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The Spurs are 2-0 against the Blazers this regular-season.

In their previous game, the Spurs lost to the Grizzlies, 112-111.

Dejounte Murray matched a career-night with 33 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 23 points in the loss. San Antonio also had 14 turnovers.

"It's part of this team. It's part of the character of this team. We got a lot of fight in us. We got a lot of young guys that have energy that don't want to give up on games. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough tonight," Jakob Poeltl said.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. Blazers' Ben McLemore has scored in double-digits in four of his last five games against the Spurs, averaging 14.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

2. In his last five games versus San Antonio, Blazers' Kris Dunn is averaging 12.6 points, 4.6rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals.

3. Portland's Keon Johnson is averaging 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.60 steals and 1.2 assists in 26.7 minutes in his last five games.

4. The Spurs are averaging 9.3 three-point makes in their last three outings.

5. The Spurs are 3-19 at home when trailing at halftime.