Spurs take on the Kings at Golden 1 Center Sunday: Five things to watch

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) visit the Sacramento Kings (47-30) Sunday night. The Spurs are on a six-game losing skid.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 130-115 road loss to the Warriors.

Keita Bates-Diop had 14 points and seven rebounds while Sandro Mamukelashvili added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Malaki Branham finished with 19 points and seven rebounds while Tre Jones had 10 points and six assists in the loss. Keldon Johnson finished with 22 points.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford, and Zach Collins due to injuries.

"Great effort. A lot of guys got to play minutes. A lot of good stuff out there. Golden State got hot down that stretch. That's what they do. They did a great job of taking over in the fourth quarter," Gregg Popovich said. "I thought our effort was great. Did a lot of good things defensively and offensively. Really pleased with some of the development of the guys out there. It was a good night."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Kings:



Bassey, Birch - out



Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell - out



Keldon Johnson - doubtful



Doug McDermott - questionable #porvida #SacramentoProud #nba pic.twitter.com/7eSpggFN6H — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 1, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have lost three-straight games to the Kings.

2. The Spurs have fewer three-point makes than their opponents in five-straight games.

3. The Spurs are 3-20 on the road against West teams this season.

4. The Kings are 17-5 at home when leading after the first period.

5. The Kings have four-consecutive games with more three-point attempts than their opponents.