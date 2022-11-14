Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Warriors

Can the Spurs get their second-straight win on Monday night?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-7) will look to get their second-straight win on Monday night as they visit the Golden State Warriors (5-7). The Spurs and Warriors will meet for the first time this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 111-93 home win against the depleted Bucks.

Keldon Johnson had 29 points to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 22 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 10 points.

"Great game. I thought our guys were fantastic against a heck of a basketball team," Gregg Popovich said. "To play them the way we did tonight feels really good. You're always disappointed when you lose but there are so many good things. These guys are growing."

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys tonight.

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs have won two-straight games on the road versus the Golden State Warriors.

2. Spurs' Johnson has scored in double-figures in 12-straight games.

3. The Spurs are 5-0 this season when they record more defensive rebounds than their opponent.

4. The Spurs are 3-0 on the road this season when leading after the third period.

5. The Warriors have won four-straight home games.