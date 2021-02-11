Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Mavericks

Can the Spurs get their first win over their Texas rival?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (4-7) will host the Dallas Mavericks (7-4) tonight as the team will look to start a winning streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, Dejounte Murray had 26 points as the Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings, 136-117.

San Antonio hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and snapped a three-game skid at home.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. Taking care of the ball. The Spurs have recorded fewer turnovers than their opponent in four straight games.

2. San Antonio is 0-4 overall this regular season when trailing after the third period.

3. The Spurs are 0-2 versus Dallas with each Spurs' loss only by five points or fewer.

4. The Spurs are 0-2 at home when trailing at halftime.

5. The Spurs average 119.8 points in their two lone home wins this season.